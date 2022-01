Masaka officials impose quarantine over swine fever outbreak

Authorities in Masaka have imposed a quarantine on the movement of pigs following an outbreak of swine fever that has broken out on various piggery farms in the area. Masaka city Vet Officer, Peter Senabulya says several villages in Masaka city and the rural district of Masaka have been affected and within this one week, the farmers have lost over 70 pigs.