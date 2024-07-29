Manhunt for six escaped foreign Nationals

A manhunt has been launched by security agencies together with the immigration department for six foreign nationals who escaped from the Namanve detention center on July 13th this year. Officials from the Immigration Department say five of the suspects are Eritreans, while one is an Ethiopian national. They are part of the 135 foreign nationals who were arrested for being in Uganda illegally. They were picked up from various parts of Muyenga, Kabalagala, and Kansanga.