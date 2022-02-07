Makerere University VC responds to students’ demands

12 students have been suspended from Makerere University for engaging in a strike at the institution. The suspended students went on strike to oppose the university’s decision to continue with online learning even after the economy was fully reopened last month. While announcing this decision, Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe noted that the university is not obliged to resume full face to face learning in classes as e-learning is part and parcel of the university’s modes Operandi.