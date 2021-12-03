Luwero working around the clock to use up remaining COVID-19 vaccine doses

Health workers and authorities in Luwero District are working round clock to use up a batch of covid-19 vaccines before they expire this week. According to Dr. Innocent Nkonwa, the District Health Officer, they received about 105,000 covid-19 doses early last month and these were to expire in one month. In Luwero so far over 135,000 people have been vaccinated. Nkonwa says that this was about six times more than the doses they had been receiving in the previous months and it meant they had to re-strategize and come up with avenues of mobilizing people to take the vaccine before they expire.