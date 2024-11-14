Low voter turnout as Kisoro Woman MP by-election begins

Voting for the Kisoro Woman MP has begun today at 322 polling stations across the district. However, the turnout at several stations has been low. The candidates include Forum for Democratic Change's Juliet Musanase, NUP's Sultana Salim Zubedi, PPP's Aisha Chimpaye, Mable Ingabire, who is contesting on the UPC ticket, and Grace Akifeza Ngabirano, an independent candidate. The seat fell vacant in September after the death of Sarah Mateke, who also served as the State Minister for Defence.