Local council chairpersons get bicycles to ease their work

The Minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi, commissioned the handing over of bicycles to all LCI and LCII chairpersons, yesterday in Luwero District. However, leaders in Luwero expressed dissatisfaction saying that the government would have done something better that can be equated to the 35 years it has been in Power. A total of 80,855 bicycles will be handed over to 70,262 LCI chairpersons and 10,594 LCII chairpersons across the country to ease their mobility as they execute their duties.