Lightning kills 14, injures over 30 in Lamwo

Police have confirmed the death of at least 14 people following a lightning incident in Lamwo District yesterday. According to police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma, the lightning struck a group of students who were observing the Catholic Way of the Cross at Zone 8, Block 2 in Palabek Settlement, killing 14 and injuring over 30 others. Palabek is home to over 85,000 refugees who arrived from South Sudan.