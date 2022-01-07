LIFE LEARNING: Equity bank looks to mentor students

Equity Bank has launched the first cohort of their leadership programme aimed at skilling and mentoring, the best girl and boy child from all districts, where the bank has branches. Addressing journalists after the launch Equity Bank Uganda Managing Director Samuel Kirubi says besides mentoring the students, they also offer paid-for internships during their holiday. The programme also attended by gender minister Betty Among was called to save the students money they can use to pay for their tuition.