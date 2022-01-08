Leaders concerned as 27 Sironko schools remain in shambles

With days to the reopening of schools Teachers and leaders in Sironko district are concerned that some learners are going to study in the open after 27 schools classroom roofs were recently blown away by the hailstorms in the area. Sam Magalya, the Director of studies at Soola primary school in Sironko revealed that a hailstorm blew off the roofs of 5 classrooms late this year and efforts to have them repaired have remained unsuccessful. Isaiah Sasaga MP Budadiri East confirmed that over 27 schools had been affected. Asked about this, Sironko district secretary for education and social services, Herbert Musiika said they are stressed by the situation, as appeals to the prime minister's office for help in repairing the schools, have gone unanswered.