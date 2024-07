Lack of proper sanitation on Mpuuga island puts residents' health at Risk

Poor hygiene and sanitation practices on Mpuuga Island in Bwema Sub-county, Buvuma District, have left residents vulnerable to diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and typhoid. The island lacks proper toilet facilities, compelling area residents to resort to open defecation. For more details on the grim sanitary situation on Mpuuga Island, we turn to our reporter Patrick Ssenyondo, who recently visited the area.