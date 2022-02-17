Kyangwali refugee settlement grapples with influx from DRC

Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Camp in Kikuube District is overwhelmed by the high influx of new Refugees coming in from Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to John Bosco Kyaligonza the Settlement Commandant Kyangwali in the last two weeks, they have received a big number of Refugees crossing via Lake Albert to the Camp due to war. Some of the refugees are dealing with mental health issues, mental health interventions are now being undertaken.