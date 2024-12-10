Kyambogo graduates asked to reorient skills for job market

President Museveni has urged graduates to participate in industrialization and modernization through science and technology to foster the country’s growth and development. In a speech read by Vice President Jessica Alupo during Kyambogo University’s graduation ceremony, Museveni asked humanities graduates to reorient themselves towards acquiring practical skills relevant to the job market. Among the 11,721 graduates receiving degrees and diplomas this year was Rachel Namaganda, who exemplified this call.