Kyagulanyi urges NUP to honor members who paid ultimate price

National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has urged his party not to forget members who have been incarcerated or killed due to their political activism since 2021. Kyagulanyi, who was in Masaka to mourn his former bodyguard, Frank Senteza, killed during the 2020 electoral campaigns, expressed concern that many party members have long forgotten those who paid the ultimate price for the party.