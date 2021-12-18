KOICA trains Mityana women on vegetable growing

Japan development agency KOICA has partnered with local leaders in Mityana district to train 34 women groups on the best agricultural practices. According to the project manager Barbra Barungi, the training, which is going on at the National Research Agricultural Institute in Kawanda, is focused on the management and marketing of quality seeds. The programme is intended to help women engaging in vegetable farming on how they can improve on their agricultural practices as well as improve the value chain for their final produce.