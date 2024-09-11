Kiryowa Kiwanuka calls for legal reform amid torture acquittal concerns

During last week's coordination meeting between the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and the Criminal Investigations Department of Police, the Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka proposed that there is need to amend the law to ensure that courts do not acquit suspected criminals on account of having been tortured. However, Isaac Ssemakadde, a public interest litigant based in Kampala, says the attorney general is wrong and should work to ensure that the state protects human rights.