Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua re-applies for practicing certificate to defend Besigye

Martha Karua has resubmitted her application for a temporary practicing certificate to the Law Council to represent Dr. Kizza Besigye and Obeid Lutale at the Court Martial. The Kenyan lawyer hopes to defend the two, who are facing charges related to security and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The development comes days after the Law Council rejected Karua's first application on several grounds, including claims that her appointment was not purely for professional reasons but was tinged with a political agenda. Erias Lukwago, one of the lawyers representing Besigye and Lutale, revealed this on Boxing Day in an exclusive interview with NTV's Daniel Kibet.