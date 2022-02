Kenya's high commissioner to Uganda, Kiema Kilonzokenya resigns to join politics

Kiema Kilonzo, Kenya's Ambassador to Uganda is leaving after 3 years of service. Kilonzo, who is leaving to join politics in his native country, says he has witnessed growth in the business sector between Uganda and Kenya. He noted that he has left in place commissions which will continue to resolve the impasse between the two countries to ensure smooth growth in the business sector.