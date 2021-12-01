KCCA to crack down on street vendors

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has given an ultimatum to city vendors and hawkers to get off the city streets before the authority is compelled to take measures to remove them. KCCA Spokesperson Julie Bukirwa Muwanguzi says the street vendors don't only congest the city but also pose a security threat ,especially during such a time when the country is battling terror threats. However, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says no special measures are necessary and KCCA should follow the existing laws to regulate the vendors and hawkers.