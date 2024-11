KCCA suspends budgeting process over funding shortfall

Kampala Capital City Authority has suspended the budgeting process due to the government's failure to fund the authority’s priorities. Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago says KCCA also wants 75% of the money collected from property rate tax to be spent on service delivery. City divisions also want to have control over their own budgets. KCCA plans to meet with different stakeholders on Monday next week to forge a way forward.