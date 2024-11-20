KCCA orders Ham Group to halt construction at Nakivubo

KCCA has repeated its call to the Ham Group of Companies to halt construction activities at the Jugula drainage channel in Nakivubo. The call followed an inspection by KCCA's acting Executive Director, Frank Rusa, at the site of the structure. Rusa was met with concerns about the impact on local traders and the historical St. Balikudembe Pilgrim site, whose access has been compromised. Additionally, Hamis Kiggundu, the proprietor of Ham Enterprises, faced criticism for proceeding with construction works without proper consultation. However, he insisted that there had been negotiations with area leaders regarding a new access route to the pilgrim site. David Ijjo has more in the following report.