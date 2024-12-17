KCCA council criticizes Ministers for passing budget without approval

KCCA's Council has expressed dissatisfaction with the way the Kampala Ministers went behind their backs to pass the KCCA annual budget for the year 2025–2026, ignoring their concerns. This came on the heels of a revelation by the acting KCCA Executive Director, Frank Rusa, that the Ministers for Kampala had passed the budget. The house was supposed to pass the budget by 14th November 2024, but technicalities made this impossible.