Kazimba rallies politicians to refrain from violence

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, has called on politicians to refrain from using violence in handling political disagreements. His appeal comes at a pivotal time as the country prepares for the upcoming election campaign set to begin this year. Kazimba emphasized the importance of respecting differing political views to prevent violent confrontations. This heartfelt message was delivered during the New Year service at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero, setting a peaceful tone for the year ahead.