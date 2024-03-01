Katikkiro unveils new Ndiga clan head

The Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, has formally received the new Ndiga Clan leader, Eria Lwasi Buuzaabo. The new Clan leader, now known as Omutaka Lwomwa, succeeds the late Daniel Bbosa, who was gunned down on Sunday 25th February, 2024 in Lungujja, Lubaga Division, in Kampala. The development paves the way for the family and clan to make preparations for Eng Daniel Bbosa's funeral, as Buganda Culture does not allow for the deceased clan head to be laid to rest, before his successor is chosen.