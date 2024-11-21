Katikkiro says culture is at the core of development

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has asked lawyers to balance between culture and law to ensure justice. He also urged the Ministry of Education to incorporate mother-language education to preserve Uganda's cultural values. The Kingdom also revealed plans to establish Nursery schools at county levels in the Buganda region, emphasizing the importance of providing quality education to communities. This was during the 19th Annual Lawyers Day at Nkumba University, near Entebbe.