Karamoja leaders worried about a rise in GBV cases

Cases of Domestic Violence especially rape have risen exponentially across the Karamoja sub-region with over 5,000 cases reported in 2021 alone. Kennedy Owori, the Karamoja Regional Coordinator for UN women, says that 3 in every 10 girls in the region have their 1st child before their 18th birthday while many more are married off early. The revelations were made at the launch of the sixteen days of activism against Gender-Based Violence in the region. The event, held at the Moroto Boma grounds, was organized by Communication for Development Uganda (CFDU) and UN Women.