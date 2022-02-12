KARAMOJA GAMES: Nine districts to gather for regional sports

Nakapiriti town will take centre stage as the nine districts that form the Karamoja Region gather on 29th April to compete in the third edition of the Karamoja games. Five disciplines including athletics, football, Volleyball and woodball will feature in the games that will run alongside a mass Covid-19 vaccination exercise. Organising committee chairman Richard Okot says the games will climax into a tree planting exercise in a bid to improve the climate of the region that is characterised by long dry seasons.