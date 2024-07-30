Kampala traders meeting with Museveni delayed to August

A meeting between the Kampala Traders Association and President Museveni, scheduled for the end of this month, has been pushed to a later date in August. Kampala Minister Aisha Kabanda says the president advised that the meeting cannot be held at Kololo Independence Grounds due to ongoing renovation works. During a press briefing, she also criticized traders planning to close their shops in protest, stating that security will protect those willing to keep their businesses open.