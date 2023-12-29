Kabalega Airport tests lighting system for heavy cargo aircraft

The contractor for Kabalega International Airport in Hoima District has successfully tested an air-ground lighting system for controlling heavy cargo aircraft landings. According to Amos Muriisa, the spokesperson for SBC Uganda, the installation on the 5km runway is fully functional, supporting the development of the oil and gas industry. Originally set to open on December 26, 2023, the airport's opening has been extended to February 26, 2024. Despite the delay, the runway is 98% complete, and overall project progress stands at 95%. SBC Uganda, an Israeli construction firm, commenced operations on the airport in February 2018, with a total cost of US $309 million.