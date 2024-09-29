Kabale farmers tipped on improving agriculture at Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic

Farmers in the Kigezi region have been tipped on better farming practices to improve their livelihood through agriculture. Now, Kigezi region is one among those that survive on Irish potatoes, apples, and milk, among others, whose output has come down of late. Experts attending the Seeds of Gold clinic in Kabale cited the lack of a shift in agricultural diversity, with farmers switching crops to still save. The Bank of Uganda has called on farmers to get agricultural loans to enable them to use modern methods.