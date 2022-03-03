Judges review videos, photos of LRA attack aftermath during Kwoyelo's trial

Prosecutors and defence lawyers in the Thomas Kwoyelo's war crimes case will meet to discuss more evidence of the 2004 LRA rebels' attack on Barlonyo IDP camp. On the third day of the hearing, a video recording and 39 still photographs detailing the attacks on Lukodi and Pagak Camps in Gulu District were viewed by judges of the International Crimes Division of the High Court sitting in Kampala. Kwoyelo is accused of being one of the LRA rebels behind these attacks. The videos showed victims, graves and huts destroyed in the attack. The video was recorded by a police officer who is one of the witnesses in the case. Chief State Attorney Lillian Alum Omara asked Court to also admit the Video tape as Prosecution exhibit. The trial was adjourned to 9th/ March 2022. Kwoyelo is charged with 93 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity