Journalists locked out Amid MPs' fight, sparking outcry over press freedom

The standoff between Members of Parliament Anthony Akol and Francis Zaake over a seat in the parliamentary chamber yesterday led security officers to force journalists out of the press gallery and lock them in the conference room. The journalists' equipment was also allegedly confiscated. The incident has continued to draw condemnation from human rights groups and media players, who have criticized the treatment of journalists as a direct infringement on their freedom. Meanwhile, the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association, which briefly threatened a boycott, has lifted the ban following a meeting with the parliamentary leadership.