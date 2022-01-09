Jinja health workers protest manager’s conduct

Medical workers and staff at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital have gone on protest leave. The workers want the hospital director, Dr Florence Tugumisirize to leave office. Dr Tugumisirize was officially retired in December last year but remains in office. The Head of the office of the Inspectorate of the Government of Jinja Regional office, Rashid Sentongo said he discovered a leadership problem in the district, that starts with the way recruitment of workers is done. Efforts to get a comment from Dr. Florence Tugumisirize were fruitless.