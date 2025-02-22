Insurance companies launch digital sales portals to increase customer interest

With insurance penetration still hovering around 1%, some insurance companies have now moved to launch digital sales portals designed to streamline the customer journey and boost policy acquisitions. Arthur Kintu, the country head of sales at Jubilee Health Insurance, believes such innovations will not only empower brokers to avoid spending time onboarding customers, but will also increase customer interest, particularly those who have always found the paperwork tedious and have failed to purchase insurance policies.