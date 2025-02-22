Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Govt warns students against unregistered institutions
  • 2 National Museveni betrayed comrades like Besigye- Byanyima
  • 3 News US top diplomat, Kenyan president call for ceasefire in eastern Congo
  • 4 News UN Security Council calls on Rwanda to pull troops from Congo
  • 5 National Trump appoints son of Ugandan immigrant FBI director