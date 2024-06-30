Inside the lucrative business of street children | PANORAMA

A 2018 study by the Ministry of Gender and UK faith-based charity Retrak detailed an estimated 15,000 street children in major towns across the country, with at least 4,071 in Kampala. The large population of street children is from indigenous communities, followed by Karamojong children who are usually trafficked with the consent of family members, mainly from the Napak district. Poverty and broken homes are reportedly the leading push factors for child vulnerability and the attendant abuses. However, the biggest problem is the lucrative business for some inside and outside government.