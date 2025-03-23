How LRA war survivors are turning around their lives

Both physical and psychosocial support to the LRA war victims takes a turn, as the government is tasked with carrying on from where development partners stopped, with the end of US support. The government is being asked to keep supporting the victims with more skills and knowledge in financial literacy, so that they can elevate themselves from poverty. This comes at a time when the Trust Fund for Victims aims to start off with the reparations for Dominic Ongwen's victims.