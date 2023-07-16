How gov’t spent 9bn to increase coffee consumption

The Office of the Prime Minister and Inspire Africa, a private company, have given explanations about how over nine billion shillings were used to train the youths in Eastern and Northern Uganda to increase domestic coffee consumption and also inspire young people to be part of the coffee value chain. This is after the Auditor General in his report of 2022, raised a red flag on the 9 billion shillings paid out to Inspire Africa. The money was secured from the World Bank under the Northern Uganda Social Action Fund III project.