Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Media fraternity mourns NMG journalist who worked through pain
  • 2 News ICC to pay victims of DR Congo warlord Bosco Ntaganda $30 million
  • 3 National One dead, several injured after taxi tyre burst in Dokolo
  • 4 National Businessman shot dead, car stolen
  • 5 National Masindi initiates micro-irrigation to tackle climate change challenges