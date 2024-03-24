How adverse weather is affecting viable businesses

Finance experts are concerned that ongoing weather shifts are causing commercial agricultural projects to incur extraordinary capital and overhead costs worth billions of shillings. For example, the government has allocated 108 billion shillings through the Uganda Development Corporation to sink water dams and irrigation systems. The intervention at the Atiak Sugar plantation in the northern region was intended to enhance production at the half-a-trillion-shilling joint venture project. However, it is currently shut down owing to a lack of sugarcane for processing.