Heavy trucks diverted as Ssezibwa Bridge develops defects

Heavy trucks have been temporarily banned from using the Ssezibwa bridge along Kalagi- Kayunga Road, after it developed major surface defects. The UNRA spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa says heavy vehicles from Kayunga heading to Kampala should use the Kyampisi-Namataba road, and those from Jinja should use the Kampala-Jinja. According to Ssempebwa, a procurement process is already underway for the construction of a new bridge at the location.