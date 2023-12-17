Health Focus: Using artificial intelligence to test for malaria

A computer scientist at Makerere University is testing a new artificial intelligence tool that can help labs quickly and accurately diagnose malaria. The technology, which combines a smartphone with a microscope, is currently undergoing testing and has received a 1.5 million US dollar grant from Google for further development. As Walter Mwesigye reports, this new technology has the potential to assist in timely malaria diagnosis which affects 13 million people in Uganda every year costing the government around 1.8 trillion shillings in health interventions.