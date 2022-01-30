HEALTH FOCUS: How the most effective treatment methods are determined

Research and clinical trials are an everyday part of any health system across the world. Populations benefit from past research and continue to benefit from research that is currently being carried out. Ultimately, high-quality clinical research helps health systems to improve future health care. In Uganda, the Uganda Virus Research Institute, an Internationally Recognized facility continues to part-take in several health research studies including a recent Covid-19 vaccine trial at their upcountry field sites.