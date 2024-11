HEALTH FOCUS: Helping newborns to live normal lives

World Prematurity Day is commemorated every 17th day of November. Therefore the entire month is earmarked as one to raise awareness about a very serious health subject. In fact, about 260,000 babies are born prematurely every year, this is why we should pay attention to ensuring that they get the critical care they need to survive. Walter Mwesigye has more in this week's health focus.