Health experts concerned at rise in HIV infections

Uganda’s HIV prevalence is on the rise, now at 5.5%, up from 5.1% in 2023. The main driver of this increase is new infections, with over 700 new cases reported daily, especially among young women and girls. This development jeopardizes Uganda’s efforts to achieve the global 2030 goals. However, as Walter Mwesigye reports, efforts to encourage prevention continue, with the Ministry of Health set to receive 10,000 doses of injectable Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a preventive drug for HIV.