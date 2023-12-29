Gulu readies for former LRA fighters' rehabilitation

Authorities in Gulu are preparing to receive former LRA fighters who surrendered to the government in the Democratic Republic of Congo three months ago. The individuals are set to be transferred to a rehabilitation center in Gulu, with the returnees currently being held at a military barracks in Migyera, Nakasongola district. Jane Francesca Okili, the Resident City Commissioner of Gulu City, stated that the returnees are expected to spend about a year at the center while authorities work to establish contact with their families. The UPDF has initiated the refurbishment of the former SOS Children's Village facility in Pece-Laroo division, now under the management of Gulu City Council.