Graft claims, cost overruns mar shs 2trillion world bank project

In April 2019, the government and the World Bank signed a 200 million dollars or 753b Shillings financing agreement for the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer program for enhancing service delivery across local governments in the areas of health and education. The Bank later committed additional financing of 300 million dollars, or 1 trillion Shillings including a 60 million dollars, or 226 billion Shillings grant for refugee interventions, with a project closing timeline of December 31, 2025. Officials say the project has registered significant success amid plentiful cases of procurement wheeler-dealing, slow, abandoned, and shoddy works, and cost overruns, leaving a bitter taste as we, in conjunction with the East African Centre of Investigative Journalism, explore in this week’s edition of Panorama.