Grace Gonza: 17 year old takes on parental roles

In some families, the lot of a firstborn daughter is not a happy one, as fate casts them as second mothers to their siblings. When their parents are absent or struggling with the burdens of life, these girls are heavily relied on to assume parental responsibilities such as caring for, emotionally supporting, and disciplining their brothers and sisters. Girls who take on parental roles deal with a lot of trauma, anxiety, depression, worry, and social isolation. We bring you the story of Grace Gonza, a 17-year-old who is mothering her nine siblings.