Government to suspend transport across damaged Karuma bridge

The government will suspend transport using heavy vehicles like lorries, trailers, and buses along the Karuma Bridge along the Murchison Falls on the Kampala-Gulu highway, effective from Monday. The suspension will remain in effect for the next three months as repairs on the bridge are underway. This decision follows an assessment by UNRA, indicating that cracks on the concrete bridge could compromise its integrity. As reported by BAKER MULINDE, vehicles carrying more than 7 tons will not be permitted to cross the structure.