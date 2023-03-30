Government signs new labour externalisation deal with Saudi Arabia

From now on, Ugandans employed as domestic workers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be required to seek the approval of the embassy of Uganda in Riyadh to renew their contracts if they opt to do so. The Ugandan domestic workers are also required to inform the Saudi and Ugandan recruitment agencies of the contract renewal. This provision is included in the new bilateral labor agreement that government has signed with Saudi Arabia to pave way for the resumption of labour externalisation to the Arab nation. The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi says the agreement includes crucial provisions that will address the vast challenges that Ugandan workers face in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.