Government makes deal to improve vaccine access

Members of Parliament on Health Committee and civil society organizations are calling for fairness and equal access to vaccines between developed and developing countries while handling global pandemics and disease outbreaks. According to the players within this space, developing countries found themselves at a disadvantage when it came to accessing vaccines that were developed to address the Covid 19 pandemic. These issues have been raised as a total of 194 countries meet in Geneva this week to discuss the pandemic agreement that has been introduced by the World Health Organisation. The agreement is meant to improve future pandemic preparedness and response among UN Member countries.