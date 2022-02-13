Gov't reveals conditions for Parish Model

The State Minister for Finance (General Duties) Henry Musasizi has revealed that government will enforce more stringent measures when implementing the Parish Model Development programme, due to start later this month. He said the models would The move is intended to control poverty levels in families. Musasizi's revelation came as he joined fellow Minister David Bahati for the ordination ceremonies of Fr Anthony Nahabwe of the White Fathers at St Mary’s Cathedral Rushoroza in Kabale.