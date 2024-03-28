Gen. Muhoozi assumes role of Chief of Defence Forces, vows welfare improvement

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has assumed the office of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), expressing his commitment to enhancing the welfare of soldiers through the eradication of corruption and the efficient management of resources. The ceremony took place at the UPDF 4th Division headquarters in Gulu district and was overseen by the Special Presidential Advisor on Defence and Security, Gen. Caleb Akandwanabo. Gen. Muhoozi takes over from outgoing Gen. Wilson Mbadi, who now serves as the State Minister for Trade.